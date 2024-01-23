Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

