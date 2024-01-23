Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

