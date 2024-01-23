Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.