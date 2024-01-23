Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $956,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Novanta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Novanta by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $1,919,312. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 2.7 %

NOVT opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.34. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

