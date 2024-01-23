Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $980,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,852,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Voya Financial stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

