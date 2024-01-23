Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.
RingCentral Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37, a PEG ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 in the last three months. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RingCentral Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 IoT stocks staging a 2024 tipping-point year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.