Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NiSource by 41.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

