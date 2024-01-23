Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $309.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

