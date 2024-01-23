Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 8,517 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,190.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

