Lmcg Investments LLC Raises Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $336,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,246,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,497. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $181.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.16. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $182.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

