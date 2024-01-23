Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.7 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $249.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

