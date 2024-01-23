Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after acquiring an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

NYSE IP opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

