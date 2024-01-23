Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 936 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after buying an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

