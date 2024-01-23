Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

LMT opened at $458.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.67. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.69.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

