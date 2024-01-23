Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $458.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.03 and a 200-day moving average of $444.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $21,499,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

