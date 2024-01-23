Lwmg LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

