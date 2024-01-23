Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $224.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.99 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $118.92 and a 12 month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after buying an additional 833,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after buying an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

