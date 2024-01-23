Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $303,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

