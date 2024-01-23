Martin & Co. Inc. TN Acquires 249 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.04. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $272.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.