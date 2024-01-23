Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

