Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $439.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $440.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.88. The company has a market cap of $412.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

