McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

