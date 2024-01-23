Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.80. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,428 shares of company stock worth $192,045. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

