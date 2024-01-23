Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mplx by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

