M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

