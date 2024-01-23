M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE MTB opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

