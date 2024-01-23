Needham & Company LLC Boosts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $10.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DSP. Raymond James upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 509.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

