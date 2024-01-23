Needham & Company LLC Increases Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target to $6.50

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Nexxen International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.48 million, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.91. Nexxen International has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $80.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexxen International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.