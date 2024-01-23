NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

