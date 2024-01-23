Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $259.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

