Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.