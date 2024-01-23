NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

NRG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.