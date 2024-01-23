NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NS

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.