Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after buying an additional 2,204,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.7 %

NTR stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

