Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,338,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 92,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,690,000 after buying an additional 39,018 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,061,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 231,045 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

