ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

