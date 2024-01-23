ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

