ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $845,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $337,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

