OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OPBK opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $165.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OP Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 830,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.