Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.