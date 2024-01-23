Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 397 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

