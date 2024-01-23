PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup started coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

