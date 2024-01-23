Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 33,253 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Chevron worth $598,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.23. The company has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.