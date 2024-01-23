Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.21. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

