Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

