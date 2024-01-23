Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.