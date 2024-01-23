ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lowered by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 2.5 %

ResMed stock opened at $176.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

