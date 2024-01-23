Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

