Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

RY stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

