RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $78-79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.33 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Get RTX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.